Deadline nears for Kalispell school bond ballots?

And there's another important meeting in the flathead tonight... kalispell school district will field questions and concerns about two school bonds totaling 54- million.

And so far there have been plenty questions to answer... christopher salas has the story.

00:05-00:14 00:23-00:38 1:00-1:07 if you haven't voted for the school bonds yet... you're running out of time..

Gwyn andersen kalispell school district "the absolute deadline is tuesday, october 4th, which is election day, at 8 pm.

The polls will technically close and the final count take place."

And if you plan on mailing in your ballot..

You better do it by tomorrow school administrators say.

The ballots were sent by mail on september 19..

But not everyone received one.

Stephanie jackson kalispell resident "i realized it early this week and we called both the county election place just to make sure that we were registered to vote and then we also called the district offices to see if we would still have an opportunity" fortunately for her, she could..

"it was really simple.

It took ten minutes to just come here and visit the business office and get my ballot and fill it out and submit it."

School administrators think they know why people like stephanie didn't get their ballots.

"many of the instances have to do with address changes.

So if people moved since the last time they registered to vote, they maybe didn't update their address with the county election department."

And those haven't been the only problems with the ballots.

Christopher salas kalispell "so aside from address problems on registrations, about 75 ballots were returned because people didn't sign their envelopes."

Despite the issues... school administrators say the voter turn-out is one of the best in recent memory.

And if you're currently not registered to vote, it's not too late.

"you can still register to vote in this election right up until election day.

So if you call us, we check and you're not registered to vote, you can go to the county election office, get registered.

They will give you they will give you the appropriate paperwork to give back to us and they will provide you with a ballot."

And by filling out that ballot, your voice can be heard.

In kalispell..

Christopher salas..

Nbc montana..

Just as a reminder for school district voters..... there are two bonds: one for a high school and another for elementary schools.

The high school bond is worth 28 million.

19 million of that will go to renovations at flathead high school.

The elementary school's bond is pegged at 26 million.

The majority of that would build a new elementary school.

The deadline for ballots is october 4th at 8 pm.