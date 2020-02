AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath on Feb 16th|OneIndia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:35s - Published AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath on Feb 16th|OneIndia News ARVIND KEJRIWAL ELECTED AS LEADER OF LEGISLATIVE PARTY AND TO TAKE OATH ON 16th FEB, DELHI CONG INCHARGE PC CHAKO RESIGNS AFTER POLL DRUBBING, SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE TO CHIDAMBARAM: HAS CONG OUTSOURCED TASK OF DEFEATING BJP TO STATE PARTIES, PM MODI: EXTREMELY DELIGHTED ABOUT US PRESIDENT'S INDIA VISIT, SECOND BATCH OF FOREIGN DIPLOMATS ARRIVE IN J&K FOR A 2-DAY VISIT, ASSAM NRC DATA DISAPPEARS FROM CLOUD BUT HOME MINISTRY SAYS 'TECHNICAL ISSUE'

Tweets about this Warrior RT @AAPInNews: As AAP sweeps Delhi polls Arvind Kejriwal’s little lookalike takes social media by storm - it s viral - Hindustan Times http… 2 hours ago Mazhar Arvind sweeps Delhi Assembly polls, Modi ‘Hindutva’ discourse rejected; Rahul decimated. #DelhiElection2020… https://t.co/dfxLaPZvXm 4 hours ago India.com AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal won from New Delhi assembly seat defeating Sunil Kumar Yadav of the BJP.… https://t.co/Z7cbsMVAEs 15 hours ago ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL I love you, Arvind Kejriwal tells people of Delhi after AAP sweeps assembly polls https://t.co/KxFYoIrktF 15 hours ago Divya Sharma As AAP sweeps Delhi polls Arvind Kejriwal’s little lookalike takes social media by storm 😁 https://t.co/4ToSQuFQ0d 18 hours ago Mohan Bhandari RT @timesofindia: Delhi assembly election results: @ArvindKejriwal visits Hanuman temple as #AAP sweeps polls READ: https://t.co/8aLeS7x… 19 hours ago Rajesh Verma RT @AapActive123: As AAP sweeps Delhi polls Arvind Kejriwal’s little lookalike takes social media by storm - it s viral - Hindustan Times h… 19 hours ago Umendra Singh Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP party sweeps assembly polls to retain power in New Delhi - winning or leading In 63 of 70 se… https://t.co/MQjCTLsPcE 19 hours ago