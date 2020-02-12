JTS Mortgage Minute 2/11/20 - Local Vs. National Mortgage Advisors

Good morning, i'm jeff farnham cg: housing market update 1.

The rate for the 30-year mortgage plunged nine basis points the last week of january.

This is the second lowest mortgage rates we have seen in three years, supporting homebuyer demand and leading to higher refinance activity.

Borrowers who take advantage of these low rates can improve their cash flow by lowering their monthly payments, providing them with more money to save or spend.

The affordability of homebuying compared to renting has seen some improvement from lower mortgage rates, rising rents, and easing home prices.

An analysis in the fourth quarter of 2019 revealed that it was cheaper to buy than rent.

Due to a combination of factors, we saw the monthly cost to buy a home fall 1% year-over-year, while rents increased 4% during the same time frame.

If you're in the market to purchase a home or refinance your existing one, give your lifetime mortgage advisor at jts & co.

A call.

We offer multiple options under the conventional, fha, usda, va, and reverse mortgage loan umbrellas.

Sitting down with one of our local mortgage advisors face to face is always in your best interest.

We consistently save potential homebuyers time, money, and senseless frustrations over the process with national lenders.

Buying a home is the biggest purchase of your life.

Whether you've bought a home in the past or you're a first-time homebuyer, the home loan process doesn't have to be stressful.

On a weekly basis we have calls from customers who've started with a national lender, thinking it would be quick and easy, only to find themselves frustrated and confused 30 to 45 days into the process.

I want to share a real-life scenario with you that we helped a customer with just this week.

They started their process online with the hopes of pushing a button and the process would be quick and easy.

Now they are confused on what's going on in their file and have been unable to get the same person on the phone more than once to discuss their concerns.

The customer called us because they aren't sure what's going on and feel like they are getting the run around.

We reviewed their file and determined that we were able to save them in closing costs and over $4,000 in discount point fees.

That $4,000 in discount point fees was never really explained.

The national lender offers the lowest rate, but the customer did not understand the cost associated with the lower rate.

Essentially for a .25% higher rate we were able to lower the loan amount and the difference in the payment was so small that they would have never made up the cost during the term of the loan.

We have often said that interest rate is a tool and the lowest interest rate is not always the best option.

Understanding your needs and goals is paramount in determining the best option, and that doesn't always mean having the lowest interest rate.

When you sit down with a mortgage advisor at jts & co, we review this type of information with you and look for the best option to fit your specific scenario.

Your long-term goals are a huge factor in the best way to structure your loan.

In this scenario, paying those high fees just didn't make sense for the homebuyers' long- term goals.

If you're in the market to purchase, refinance,