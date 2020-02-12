Brandon Clark pleads guilty 11 o'clock package

Safety information."

A shocking announcement in oneida county court today.

Brandon clark of cicero pleading guilty to the very gruesome murder of bianca devins backto uly of 2019.

Clark made a statement following his plea.

Newschannel 2's brent kearney has the story from oneida county court.

"i know that sorry is not enough, i know that wont take back what i did."

Brandon clark speaking to the court just moments after pleaing guilty to the murder of bianca devinecause it is horribly graphic its absolutly will bno trial anclark cannoappeal his st the prosecution and the family"ts case will alws stay wh me.

Not alot of people havent seen the video or the content because it is ngs bly graphic its absolutly monstrous and this is somhing y enough stay with me for the rest of my life."

Inis statemt clark y actions.

And i've thought about mmunity "everyy sce july4th.

I've thought about e terrible things that i did that day.

Thingshthe word tradgedy isnt really enough for.

I've thought about the lives that i've torn apart with right ons.

And i've thought about bianca.

And how she didnt deser what happened to her."

A statement bianca's grandfathe is sitting just yard "one statement to me that stood out was th he saibianca did not deserve this and that's right she did nothing love you very much."

Vins family overcome with emotnhroughoutclark's courr just yards from their siblings llerwith bi "we are missing bianca everyday.

God bless you meatpie, we all love you very much."

Clark's urt appepearance.

The family sitting just yards from their siblings killer with bianca on their minds.

"we are missing bianca everyday.

God bless you meatpie,