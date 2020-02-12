Global  

Muere niño atacado por perro pit bull

En el Condado de San Bernardino, un niño, de cinco años de edad, falleció luego de ser atacado por el perro pit bull de la familia.
A las 6.

## un niño de cinco años de edad en el sur de california muró luego de ser atacado por el perro pitbull de la familia.

La poliía señalo que el niño estaba en su casa con un adulto cuando sucedó el ataque.

La familia vive justo al norte de la ciudad de victorville.

No se sabe que fue lo que causo que el perro lo atacara.

El perro fue puesto en cuarentena en control




