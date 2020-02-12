Local teen and dog win at Westminster

Today.

Sports director vanessa romo joins us live in studio with more on how they got so far.

It's been a long time coming for madisson jensen and her fur-ever friend... madisson has been handling page since she was just 12 weeks old.... page now weighs 200 pounds.

They always had dreams of competing in the westminster... and today they not only competed but won the best female mastiff in the lineup, winning her the designation of grand champion select bitch.

Madisson and page are still in new york... but we managed to connect via facetime and talk about her dreams coming true.

In shock.

I couldn't believe it when the judge puled me out of line.

Like 'oh my god' i can't believe i actually placed and there was so many professionals that i was going up against i was like oh my gosh.

If we place, i'll be so surprised and then we were picked out of line... it was a lot of fun.

It was really cool.

Madisson was the only owner handler and junior to compete... making her the youngest at 16-years-old.

Madisson says she plans to grand page next.

Maddison also says they went down to time square in new york and says page is definitely made for the cameras.

She said hundreds of people wanted a picture with her.

For now im vanessa romo action news now.

