Man speaks out with new details in Jubal Chaplin case

An eyewitness is speaking out... sharing what he saw during an incident in february of 2018 between a springfield police officer... and a man filing a lawsuit against him.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy spoke to this man... who says he was the driver when this all went down.

"i was literally scared for my life."

Eugene resident arzinia richardson says he witnessed firsthand unfair treatment of his friend jubal chaplin by springfield police officer ryan stone.

He says he and chaplin were buying snacks at a springfield walmart when they were stopped in the parking lot.

Before he knew it... officer stone allegedly took chaplin to the ground and beat him for no reason.

"there was 4 squad cars that pulled up.

At that point i had asked for a senior officer."

Bridge: when the car was pulled over, richardson said that the officer stated he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Richardson was handcuffed, taken to jail but released when the jail found out the warrant was not valid.

"he places me in the back of the police car.

At this point i'm thinking it's some kind of mistake.

Things happen.

I've never heard of a false warrant, but things happen."

Richardson, who knew that he did not have any warrants out... said he was handcuffed and taken to jail.

"as i'm being driven to the eugene police department, because they say the warrant is out of eugene police.

Officer stone is driving to eugene to be booked and it comes over the radio and i hear clearly, you have to turn him loose.

It's a mistake."

Richardson's attorney has filed a lawsuit on his behalf.

And chaplin has also filed a lawsuit against stone and springfield police.

