Onondaga county district attorney bill fitzpatrick says he feels like he like he let down the family of a 12-year-old boy murdered in the north county.

Fitzpatrick was a special prosecutor in the trial of oral "nick" hillary -- a case featured on last night's 20-20.

Fitzpatrick is back home after spending weeks in st.

Lawrence county trying the case -- which ended in hillary being found not guilty in the death of garrett phillips.

Fitzpatrick says he doesn't regret the time he spent on the case but is convinced hillary is the killer.

Andrew: a murder investigation is underway as a man was shot and killed across the street from the le moyne college campus.

The man was found with gunshot wounds behind the springfield gardens apartments on caton drive.

Deputies have not identified the victim.

If you know anything about the shooting call the sheriff's office.

Andrew: the s-u football team will kickoff against notre dame at metlife stadium in new jersey in a little more than four hours.

The orange will try to pull off the upset against the irish -- who fired their defensive coordinator after a one and three start to the season.

S-u has never won in its current series at metlife stadium.

Andrew: happening today -- an incredible homecoming at hancock airport for a group of military veterans.

Right now "honor flight" is flying a group of 70 world war two and korean war veterans to washington d-c to visit the national memorials dedicated to their service.

They'll return tonight -- with a welcome home ceremony.

It's at six p-m in the center concourse of the terminal.

Everyone is invited to show support.

