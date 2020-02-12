Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Big Playback 9/30: Other scores, Top Plays

The Big Playback 9/30: Other scores, Top Plays

Video Credit: KTVZ NBC Bend, OR - Published < > Embed
The Big Playback 9/30: Other scores, Top PlaysWeek 5 of Top Plays and final scores from across the high desert
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Big Playback 9/30: Other scores, Top Plays

Welcome back to the big playback!

Here are some scores from games throughout the high desert that we could not make it to tonight... the la pine hawks beatthe glide wildcats 52 to 21.

The redmond panthers travelled to pendleton and won 49 to 21.

The sisters outlaws had an away game at cottage grove and lost, 22 to 34.

The gilchrist grizzlies played the triad timberwolves and fell, 64 to 22.

The madras white buffaloes had an away game against the estacada rangers and lost, 66 to 7.

And finally, the crook county cowboys lost to the woodburn bulldogs, 43 to 18.

### good job to all of our home teams who played tonight and now it's time for my favorite part of the show.... let's take a look at this week's top plays.

Our first nominee is haakon kjellesvick for the lava bear rushing touchdown.

Next is spencer klein for breaking through the summit defense and scoring.

And finally, drew bledsoe for his touch down against mountain view.

Great job to all of our nominees.

If you want to cast your vote for the best play, you can log onto k-t-v-z-dot-com slash sports and scroll down to the sports poll where you will find these 3 nominees.

Make sure to vote for your favorite, and the winner will be announced tuesday night at 6.

### thanks so much for tuning in to tonight's big playback we'll be back next week at 11 for week 4 of your high desert football!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTVZ

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 Sports video: NewsChannel 21's @MaxKTVZ recaps the best plays from this week's high school basketball action. Vote… https://t.co/kTTwBbrxHh 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Big Playback: 9/23 scores, Top Plays [Video]The Big Playback: 9/23 scores, Top Plays

Here's a look at your Top Plays and final scores from week 4 of The Big Playback.

Credit: KTVZ NBC Bend, ORPublished

The Big Playback: Other scores, Top Plays [Video]The Big Playback: Other scores, Top Plays

A look at the other Sept. 16 prep football scores and your options for Play of the Week

Credit: KTVZ NBC Bend, ORPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.