The Big Playback 9/30: Other scores, Top Plays

Welcome back to the big playback!

Here are some scores from games throughout the high desert that we could not make it to tonight... the la pine hawks beatthe glide wildcats 52 to 21.

The redmond panthers travelled to pendleton and won 49 to 21.

The sisters outlaws had an away game at cottage grove and lost, 22 to 34.

The gilchrist grizzlies played the triad timberwolves and fell, 64 to 22.

The madras white buffaloes had an away game against the estacada rangers and lost, 66 to 7.

And finally, the crook county cowboys lost to the woodburn bulldogs, 43 to 18.

### good job to all of our home teams who played tonight and now it's time for my favorite part of the show.... let's take a look at this week's top plays.

Our first nominee is haakon kjellesvick for the lava bear rushing touchdown.

Next is spencer klein for breaking through the summit defense and scoring.

And finally, drew bledsoe for his touch down against mountain view.

Great job to all of our nominees.

If you want to cast your vote for the best play, you can log onto k-t-v-z-dot-com slash sports and scroll down to the sports poll where you will find these 3 nominees.

Make sure to vote for your favorite, and the winner will be announced tuesday night at 6.

### thanks so much for tuning in to tonight's big playback we'll be back next week at 11 for week 4 of your high desert football!