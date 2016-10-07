Veterans Views October 7, 2016

Section of pa home page.com.

>> hi everybody.

Thanks so much for watching veterans views.

Again, tom munley, here with one of our regulars, larry moran junior, student of veterans views.

I know you've been a good part of your day larry, has to do with veterans issues.

>> yeah.

And i'm hugely thankful for that, by the way.

>> yeah.

It's just a great thing.

The way you're helping the veterans.

I mean, it's just incredible.

A lot of people stop me on the street and say we love what larry moran tells us and that's good and the same thing about gina svoboda too.

>> we see it in the response that we get day to day from the viewers.

>> you're going to talk about the veterans program.

When i said thanks for your service, i meant what you're doing for us.

>> you're right.

I understand.

I think the viewing audience does too.

The veterans choice program, everybody in our viewing audience should be aware of it.

I say that we're span 16 counties, a lot of it is rural.

This is a temporary benefit provided by the va.

Specifically targeting in a lot of instances veterans living in rural communities.

The question is what is the veterans choice program?

It allows you to receive health care services in your home town community rather than having to drive a considerable distance to a va facility.

How do you qualify?

It's also a reaction from congress to the backlog of disability claims and access to health care.

You have to be on a waiting list of 30 days or more to see a physician at the va facility or live in excess of 40 miles from the closest va health care facility.

If you qualify, you can take advantage of the choice program and you can go to a health care provider right in your backyard.

>> thank you very much.

And we talked about this before, we get a lot of response about this choice card program.

Veterans use it.

You're entitled to it.

Thanks for watching veterans views.

We'll see you again soon.

>> if you have a question or comment for veterans views, call us at 570-706-7418