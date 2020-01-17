Montreal's pit bull ban is drawing outrage from animal advoc

Controversy over a new city ordinance that bans pit bulls and pit bull types of dogs city wide.

((denise valdez)) >> and here in southern nevada -- pit bulls are one of the most common breeds we see.

While the valley has had its fair share of controversy surrounding pit bulls -- animal advocates tell 8 news now the ban is outrageous.

Shakala alvaranga is in the studio to explain.

Shakala?

((shakala alvaranga)) >> paul and denise.

The new bylaw goes into effect monday.

The city took action after a terrible attack in june ... that's very similar to a tragedy that we saw in the east valley last month.

((shakala alvaranga)) <<< three months ago ... a dog mauled a canadian woman to death.

(("this is my dog lucky who is now going to have to wear a muzzle from now on just to go outside for a walk."

)) ((shakala alvaranga)) now, the city is banning pit bulls.

(("it doesn't give the animals a chance.

It doesn't give the individuals any chance at all.

It's basically murdering many many many innocent beings that have not done anything wrong.")) ((shakala alvaranga)) it'll soon be illegal for anyone to adopt a pit bull in montreal.

And any dog considered to be of the breed that's living in a shelter faces euthanasia.

"i would think in this day of age with all the animal advocates that something like this wouldn't even be possible."

((shakala alvaranga)) it's a major setback for animal advocates, everywhere.

(("there's so much that can go into why an animal is aggressive and not just because of its breed.")) ((shakala alvaranga)) for those who already have pit bull pets, their dog will now have to wear a muzzle, be held on a 4 feet long leash, and the owner will have to pay a $115 dollar permit fee.

"i was thinking about him and he's this dog is perfect.

Literally never done a bad aggressive thing in his life.

And if we were in montreal right now and he was in a shelter.

This dog would be euthanized.

It's unconscionable."

((shakala alvaranga)) some argue the breeds are genetically more dangerous than other dogs.

Last month, 9 year old derion stevenson was attacked by a pit bull mix in the east valley.

"maybe this can open up a dialogue.

I think it has to because if it's happening in one place...it can happen in any place."

>>> ((shakala alvaranga)) >> the type of dog that killed that woman remains in question.

The dog's registration papers revealed the animal is actually a boxer.

A d-n-a analysis is pending.

Meanwhile, a petition online calling on the reversal of the ban has already garnered more than 255 thousand signatures.

