Central New York hosts power soccer tournament

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
CNY United features soccer players who shoot, pass and score from a wheelchair fitted with a guard.
With trump's accountant in florida.

Tammy: one of the top power soccer programs in the country is right here in central new york and they showed off their skills in a tournament at westhill high school today.

Newschannel 9's olivia ugino shows us how these incredible athletes pass, shoot, and make a steal without ever using their feet.

Olivia: it's a popular sport with a big twist.

Peyton sefick, team captain: it's really fast, you know, it's played four on four, and you have a goalie and then three midfield attackers.

Olivia: it's called power soccer..players use high powered wheelchairs...outf itted with what's called a guard.

They spin their chairs, using the momentum to move the ball up and down the court.

Peyton sefick: people that watch us always ask if we get dizzy, but at this point we're kind of immune to it.

Olivia: when cny united team captain peyton sefick was little he says he struggled with not being able to play on the same team as his friends... peyton sefick: i was the manager for school teams, but i always felt like i was missing a little extra piece of it.

Olivia: that all changed when he was 12..and found power soccer.

Peyton sefick: it gave me a lot of self-confidence, and made me realize that just because i have a disability, doesn't mean that i'm disabled.

Olivia: and now, instead of being on the sidelines, peyton is part of the action.

Olivia ugino.

Newschannel 9.

Tammy: the central new york program is building a strong reputation.

We're told two local players are hoping for a deal to join the u-s team in the power soccer world cup.

Tammy: nats




