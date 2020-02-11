Global  

River Drive Flooding

River Drive Flooding
River Drive Flooding

At sha-heen's grocery store on main street.

Ashley:a heads up for drivers--part of river drive in moline is now closed due the road is shut down from 23-rd street to 55-th street.

City officials say it's closed... until further notice.

Motorists are reminded not to drive through flood waters or around barricades.

Ashley:some lane closures could slow traffic on the centennial




