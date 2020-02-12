Cannabis Freedom Event Held In Wilkes-Barre

Hearing set for october 10th.

((haley)) decriminalizion of marijuana is a mission for the 'keystone cannabis coalition' in pennsylvania counties.

The push comes after state lawmakers passed a medical marijuana bill which governor wolf signed into law.

As eyewitness news reporter cody butler tells us, the coalition stopped in luzerne county to take their fight even further.

Erica mcbride, keystone cannabis coalition"it's absolutely not a gateway drug the only thing it is a gateway to is the criminal justice system."since 20-13, erica mcbride and the 'keystone cannabis coalition' make a stop in wilkes-barre once a year.

Traveling from reading, their mission is to push for less regulation on marijuana - de-criminalize the drug.

Erica mcbride, keystone cannabis coalition"a lot of people are still somewhat hesitant to admit their support for it and slowly but surely through events like this we break the stigma and encourage people to not be afraid to stand up for what's right."

By taking a stand, they hope to inform the public.

Alexander miner, a wilkes university junior, is studying bio- chemistry.

He came to the event at kirby park to see what information he can soak up.

Alexander miner, junior at wilkes university"it's healthier for you than alcohol or tobacco, uhm, you know, i advocate it but i don't push it onto people, you know."

Alexander hopes to take his career into the cannabis industry.

Cody butler, eyewitness news"while governor wolf passed a bill back in april that legalized marijuana there's people here say it's good but not good enough."rita dennis, cannabis supporter "we're at a crossroads and we need people to stand up and stand with us."rita dennis of wilkes-barre showed up to support the demonstration.

She suffered respiratory arrest and a stroke in 20-11.

Calling her condition terminal, she says her 'end of life care' is now in california where she uses cannabis substances - something she can't yet in the commonwealth.

Rita dennis, cannabis supporter"i was able to breath easier, sleep better.

My cognitive skills came back."as the wait continues in pennsylvania for the new medical marijuana law to take effect in 20-18, the coalition vows to keep fighting for decriminalization of a substance they claim should not be illegal in the first place.

In wilkes-barre cody butler, eyewitness news.

