Impact of Bass Pro's merger on Springfield economy

We begin with a breaking news update... bass pro now confirming a five-billion- dollar take- over of major competitor cabela's.

This is a look at all those cabela's stores -- which you can see are spread across the country.

The closest one -- here in rogers, arkansas.

But bass pro is more focused along the eastern half of the united states.

Kspr's sheena elzie is live at springfield's chamber of commerce with what this could mean for the city's economy.

Sheena?

Shoppers at bass pro shops might not notice any big changes, but the chamber of commerce thinks it could be good for jobs.

In a statement, bass pro says its teaming up with a bank to pay off cabela's shareholders -- at a price tag of five-billion- dollars.

Bass pro says it'll keep the cabela's stores -- known for high-end hunting gear -- and use it to expand bass pro products.

Bass pro hasn't said how this will affect jobs -- but we do know last year bass pro laid off close to 60 workers.

They didn't say why at the time... but the president of the chamber of commerce says he thinks this buyout will do the opposite long term.

"what's good for bass pro i good for us as we see bass pro continue to expand and add and grow and add to the 3000 jobs they have already here in the area, we're very excited to see that growth and opportunity come to springfield."

Bass pro says the buyout is expected to be finalized in the first half of next year.

Bass pro says once the buyout is finished, cabela's will go from public to privately- owned by bass pro.