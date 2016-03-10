Hours on monda it was a peculiar weekend at the box office as tim burton's latest fantastical oddity took the top spot.

"miss peregrine's home for peculiar children" debuted at over 28-million dollars.

The film -- adapted from ransom rigg's popular young-adult novel -- is burton's best opening since 2012's lackluster "dark shadows."

Lionsgate's "deepwater horizon" failed to tap north american moviegoers... opening at just under 21- million dollars.

The movie is based on the april 2010 oil rig explosion which killed 11 men and spilled millions of barrels of oil into the gulf of mexico.

Rounding out the top three was sony pictures' "the magnificent seven" -- which lassoed in nearly 18- million dollars.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter talk about flirting with the competition.

One american golfer's tee shot was in the bag during the talk about flirting with the competition.

One american golfer's tee shot was in the bag during the ryder cup competition on saturday.

Saturday.

Brooks koepka hit his tee shot at the fifth hole when it bounced left of the green and into the backpack of a spectator.

But not just any spectator... it was the father of koepka's playing competitor thomas pieters.

You can see the ball lodged between the straps of the backpack.

Koepka earned a free drop, chipped on the green, and knocked in a birdie putt.

But pieters was able to card an eagle and win the hole... no doubt to the delight of dear ol' dad.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter an eight-year-old is on a cross country journey to thank police officers.

Tyler carach... who is from escambia county, florida... was in springfield, oregon friday.

It's all part of a movement he started called "i donut need a reason to thank a cop."

He's on a mission to bring donuts to every police officer in america.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter