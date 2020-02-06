Global  

Donald Trump's Tax Information Released

Donald Trump's Tax Information Released
Donald Trump's Tax Information Released

Nominee donald trump's tax returns has been revealed.

((chris)) in an article posted on saturday by the new york times, previous tax returns appear to show trump reported a nearly one-billion dollar loss in 1995.

That could have been used to offset federal taxes.

The trump campaign says the documents were "illegally obtained."

Trump has declined to release his tax returns in the months leading up to november's election, citing an audit by the i-r-s.

### ((chris)) hillary clinton backers wasted no time jumping on the trump tax revelation.

Her campaign manager says trump embodies a rigged system.

Bernie sanders spoke out about trump's taxes also -- saying tax issues can be leagal -- but still unfair.

Sen.

Bernie sanders on abc this week) "and yet billionaires like donald trump are able to manipulate the tax system so that they avoid paying federal income tax."

((chris)) whilethe clinton campaign focusing on trump -- clinton herself was in north carolina over the weekend.

She visited a church to address racial tensions that followed a police shooting death there almost two weeks ago.

Hillary clinton in charlotte today) "my worries are not the same as black grandmothers, who have different and deeper fears about the world that their grandchildren face."

((chris)) trump had no public event -- but accused clinton of mocking millennial voters at a private fundraiser where she said millenials live in their parents' basements.

Clinton's campaign said she was reflecting the hardships she learned about on the campaign trail.

((marissa)) in more local news -- a university



