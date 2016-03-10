Global  

Tech Bytes: 10-3-16

Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson have the latest on the cutting edge of technology.
In today's tech bytes... tesla's luxury electric vehicles seem to be catching on.

The company says it's selling twice as many cars as it was a year ago.

Tesla hopes to see continued growth, as it gets set to launch its first mass- market electric vehicle next year.

Keep an eye out for uber gift cards at a retailer near you.

The ride-hailing service is rolling out cards to 35- thousand locations in the coming weeks.

Diane walmart, target and c-v-s are just a few of the places expected to carry them.

Also - they will never expire.

And there's a new option for people looking for help around the house..

And it may remind you of a galaxy far, far away.

This personalized family robot that looks a little like r2-d2 can turn on the t-v, wake up the kids.

And even urge them to wear a jacket if it's chilly.

Prototypes may be available in the spring.

Those are your tech bytes.

Have a great day.

