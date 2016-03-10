Tech Bytes: 10-3-16

In today's tech bytes... tesla's luxury electric vehicles seem to be catching on.

The company says it's selling twice as many cars as it was a year ago.

Tesla hopes to see continued growth, as it gets set to launch its first mass- market electric vehicle next year.

Keep an eye out for uber gift cards at a retailer near you.

The ride-hailing service is rolling out cards to 35- thousand locations in the coming weeks.

Diane walmart, target and c-v-s are just a few of the places expected to carry them.

Also - they will never expire.

And there's a new option for people looking for help around the house..

And it may remind you of a galaxy far, far away.

This personalized family robot that looks a little like r2-d2 can turn on the t-v, wake up the kids.

And even urge them to wear a jacket if it's chilly.

Prototypes may be available in the spring.

Those are your tech bytes.

Have a great day.

