Members of 144th Fighter Wing return to Fresno

Evan in community matters... 250 members of the 144th fighter wing returned home today... after months in europe.

It's the unit's largest group deployment overseas in over a decade.

Evan ksee24s alex backus live near the fresno air national guard base..

With more on the homecoming, alex?

These men and women were overseas for 100 days.

They returned back to the base today..

To a crowd..

Filled with excited family and friends.

21:41 running, daddy!!!

Signs 2144 after 100 days..

No cg - lisa 1144 been waiting 4 long months for this day 1145 a warm welcome home for hundreds of servicemember s.

No cg -swertfager 1005 its amazing to be back 1006 nats - jets ..

The men and women of the 144th figher wing... flying back into fresno sunday..

Below..

Nats: 241 oooh!!!

243 children anxiously wait..

And loved ones capture the landing.

Nats- jets landing/water returning home was even more special for major bret faber..

No cg - faber 15:56 might need his mustache, laughs 1600 this was his first deployment away from his son.

Major bret faber/144th fighter wing 16:37 i was looking forward to seeing this little guy!!

Its been a while and i missed a lot he's learned how to walk since i've been away and a little bit of talking so its good to see him and katie 1646 nats--2018 cheers!!

2020 another group of servicemebers were bused in... waiting for them, kids..

With handmade posters, reading best day ever... and my dad is my hero.

Nats - kids 23:53 daddy!!!

Runs lieutenant colonel scott anderson/144th fighter wing 13:15 makes it more worthwhile coming back and feeling like we did something pretty special 1320 nats- plane the final 150 servicemembers flew in a few hours later.

Nats--claps this group is largest to be deployed overseas in nearly 15 years.

Colonel sean navin 144th fighter wing 1803 we wanted to make sure it was a really special event, for the families especially, we know their loved ones have been gone for 100+ days 1808 a patriotic homecoming for the men and women, serving our country.

No cg - swertfager 1109 its true when they say home sweet home 1111 [a26]144 return-live the group was in europe, their mission was training alongside nato allies..

To support security in europe..

In light of russia invading ukraine.

coming