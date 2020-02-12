Coaches' Corner Oct 1st: Tim DeRuyter

Bulldog insider.

Time now for coaches corner, brought to you by bud light...raise one to right now.

Here with coach tim deruyter...coach, going into the game last night both teams had the same record...u-n-l-v was coming off a home loss to was coming off a home loss to idaho...and was preparing to play with its backup quarterback.

Did you think things were set up for you to go in there and win?

You got off to a slow start, but so did the rebels....no scoring in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, they score then you score...at that point did you think the game would be back-and-forth?

Third game in a row you've allowed 300 or more rushing would be back-and-forth?

Third game in a row you've allowed 300 or more rushing yards.

How was u-n-l-v able to run the ball so effectively against your defense?

The rebels' leading rusher was charles williams. he was a big storyline coming into this game because he's not only playing for them as a true freshman but he's also a valley guy...went to bullard.

You said earlier in the week you liked him in high school, just didn't have enough spots to be able to offer him a scholarship.

His performance last night...did you think he was playing with a chip on his shoulder?

As for your running game...with dejonte o'neal out for the year, you don't have a "number-two" behind dontel james.

Only 53 rushing yards for him yesterday...he's only averaging 60 yards per game this season...what are your expectations from that position moving forward?

Obviously when the running game is limited you need to rely more on the passing game.

Aaron peck had a great game yesterday, two touchdowns and almost 200 receiving yards.

But chason virgil only connected on 16 of his 45 throws...he has a season completion percentage of about 47.

How much of a concern is that?

Last night's loss means you're no longer in control of your own fate in the mountain west conference.

How do you deal with that?

We have to take a quick break...more with coach deruyter when we come back.

:03 :12 :47 1:53 welcome back to the bulldog insider.

Our coaches corner continues, brought to you by xfinity.

Here with coach tim deruyter...coach, what's the morale of the team right now?

You talked earlier in the week about understanding the business, knowing how important it is to win and get results.

There were a lot of frustrated people after what happened at toledo, and that frustration grew after the loss to tulsa.

Does it ever get to a point where you can't ignore it and can't shut it out?

You go back to the state of nevada next week.

You're in reno on saturday to face the wolf pack.

They lost at hawai'i yesterday but they're already listed as eleven-and-a- half points favorites.

What's it going to take to win that game?

I know you don't look at the standings but since we're in conference play, i want to ask you again about the mountain west as a whole.

Wyoming on the road wins, boise state looks like the team to beat in the mountain west.

What's your take on the mountain west and where you guys fit?

He's coach tim deruyter...the bulldogs' next game is at nevada saturday at four p-m.

Coach, thanks for the time on the bulldog insider.

When we come back...derek carr leads the raiders to