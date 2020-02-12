Food Pantry Construction

Construction has been moving quickly since seven this morning on the new floral heights community food pantry.

The food bank is getting a brand new facility thanks to the helping hands grant.

Helping hands is a partnership between mueller, inc.

And texas country reporter.... that donates metal buildings to area non- profits.

The texoma food pantry is the 8--th recipient of this award.

In just three days the new 4 thousand square foot building will be constructed.

Food pantry organizers learned they would get the building in june.

Bob phillips//texas country reporter host host"we try to pick out somebody that if we give them a building.... this is going to put them over that line where they can grow and they can help even more people."

Gwyn// the pantry is run by floral heights united methodist.

They feed around three thousand people each month and every week they receive two hundred new