OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH AND SHE WANTS WOMEN EVERYWHERE TO KNOW THAT EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES - JUST LIKE IT SAVED HERS.
>>> welcome back to "local memphis live."

>>> our next guest say nine time grammy award winner who has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Sheryl crowe was diagnosed in 2006 and is now ten years cancer-free.

She joins us from nashville this morning alongside dr. linda greer.

Good morning to you, ladies.

Sheryl, i know your hometown in missouri is just up the street.

>> thank you for having me.

>> thank you all so much.

>> tell ou audience a little bit about your personal battle with breast cancer and how it indeed changed your life?

>> well, it did.

I was diagnosed ten years ago.

My cancer was detected on a conventional 2-d mammogram.

I was 44 years old, super young, and it's -- it's a real game-chain ger when you're diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

I knew i was going to survive.

Early detection is really key in getting that five-year 100% survival rate, and now i'm able to talk about the new technology that's have been advanced even over the last ten years with the genius 3-d mammogram.

And that will detect cancer even 15 months earlier, so it's very hopeful and very exciting.

I'm just encouraging women, if you're 40, to go get a mammogram and be dill justice department every year of getting a mammogram, and you have the opportunity to use the latest technology which is the genius 3-d which can be a real life-saver.

>> absolutely.

Dr. greer, i just spoke with a radiologist about this two days ago, the 3-d imaging was something that was not around of sheryl was diagnosed but it is key whether it comes to that awareness and detection.

>> right.

3-d came around in about 2001.

I have to be honest, in my practice nothing had really changed that much in years and years and years, and them this came along and it just changed the game totally.

Now instead of looking at all of the breast just smooshed together, we look at it all at a time.

It's allowed us a 41% increase in cancer detection and at the same time a 15% decrease in the up necessary recall for tissue that looks funny but ends up being nothing.

And i think that's really dramatic.

As sheryl said, early detection is the best thing we can do and this is really better.

So we're urging people to find out where one is near you.

Tkpaoepb yours 3-d near me.com so find one and request the 3-d mammogram for yourself.

>> you know you are a mom and call nashville home.

Tell me a little bit about -- welcome to motherhood, first of all.

>> thank you.

I'm nine years in.

It's going pretty great.

>> nine years.

>> i have a nine-year-old and six-year-old.

I know, i can't believe it.

Smelly feet and all.

I literally get up in the morning, i make breakfast, i drive them to school, i go into the studio, i write, record, i pick them up at 3:00.

We do our homework.

It's a pretty normal working single mom life but the one great thing is -- or not the one.

There are so many great things, but one of the great things is i don't have to think about cancer anymore and that is a real gift and i want to give that gift to women everywhere that taking your life, your health into your hands, being proactive can relieve your mind.

It's not anything to be afraid of.

Be dill justice department and get your mammograms every year, and with the 3-d, they are even more equipped, the genius 3-d mammogram near me dot >> we so thank you, sheryl and dr. greer.

Thank you so much for your time today.

>>> stay with us.

We're




