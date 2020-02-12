Kory Caudill - Manchester Music Hall 10-4

Parents c1 3 him walk to the piano and play the melody to john williams' "theme from superman" immediately after it aired on television.

Kentucky-native kory caudill will be performing at the manchester music hall on thursday, october 6.

Usually, when a toddler shocks his parents, it's because of something negative.

Not in kory caudill's case.

When the world-class pianist was just a few years old, his parents were stunned to see him walk to the piano and play the melody to john williams' "theme from superman" immediately after it aired on television.

They knew their child had a gift, and they worked to provide him with every resource available to develop his musical abilities.

At the age of four, caudill began his involvement with the kentucky opry at the mountain arts center in prestonsburg, kentucky.

As the kentucky opry's popularity grew, kory had not only become a key member of the organization, but he was the group's most popular performer.

To date, the young pianist has received hundreds of standing ovations for his performances, which have been called "touching" and "inspiring" by thousands of concert goers.

But don't let aw-shucks demeanor and jeans, boots, plaid shirt and university of kentucky ball cap attire fool you.

He attended the highly- acclaimed governor's school of the arts in louisville and graduated from belmont university in nashville.

Kory was he first instrumental student in the history of belmont to perform in the school's prestigious commercial showcase as well as the "president's concert."

Fast forward to 2015, and kory caudill has traveled the world and has become one of america's most sought after pianists.

His fluency in nearly every genre, as well as his highly acclaimed virtuosity, has given him success in multiple facets of the music industry.

Whether it be recording and producing projects for artists, touring with country superstars, or selling out concerts of his own, it has become clear that the caudill is a force to be reckoned with in today's music industry.

Kory constantly created his own brand of instrumental music, and always had a dream of recording and performing that music on a world- wide stage.

His style has been described as "yanni meets eastern kentucky" as a nod to his favorite artist.

His music caught the attention of naxos of america, the #1 independent classical music distributor in the u.s. and canada.

