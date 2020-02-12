24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((jaclyn)) your next dog might be....a robot hasbro has just released its latest creation - a life-like robotic dog.

The 'golden pup' robotic dog follows in the 'paw'-steps of its robotic cat model.

The close-to-real life pets are designed to help ease loneliness among the elderly and children.

### ((jaclyn)) toyota also wants to sell you a robot to keep you company while you drive toyota describes the robot as "a miniature communication partner ...developed to provide companionship."

It's name is kirobo mini.

The 4-inch high gizmo can apparently chat away and even respond to facial expressions.

It can remember likes and dislikes, as well as journeys you've taken together.

The robot can be linked up to cars and gadgets in the home... ### ((jaclyn)) taco lovers, get happy!

Not only is today taco tuesday... it's also national taco day!

Tacos are eaten by millions every day in either hard or soft shells--with a variety of fillings.

Check your favorite local restaurant for specials.

The flying burrito is offering 2 tacos for 5 dollars.

### ((jaclyn)) dogs in pennsylvania's lehigh valley now have a restaurant to call their own.

Bane and vader's opened saturday.

It's a drive-through restaurant just for them.

Owners can pick out from various meats, vegetables and fruits for their dogs, as well as add a few items for taste and preference.

### ((jaclyn)) facebook's latest app will focus on users with slower internet speeds.

The social networking site announced monday it's launching "messenger lite."

The app is a slimmed down version of facebook's popular messaging app.

Messenger lite is designed for lower-end android devices and takes up less space on smartphones and tablets.

### ((marissa)) the time is ((chris)) take a look at this skycam shot of ###