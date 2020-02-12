Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top Trenders

Top Trenders

Video Credit: KFTA - Published < > Embed
Top TrendersTop Trenders 10/04/16
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top Trenders

24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((jaclyn)) your next dog might be....a robot hasbro has just released its latest creation - a life-like robotic dog.

The 'golden pup' robotic dog follows in the 'paw'-steps of its robotic cat model.

The close-to-real life pets are designed to help ease loneliness among the elderly and children.

### ((jaclyn)) toyota also wants to sell you a robot to keep you company while you drive toyota describes the robot as "a miniature communication partner ...developed to provide companionship."

It's name is kirobo mini.

The 4-inch high gizmo can apparently chat away and even respond to facial expressions.

It can remember likes and dislikes, as well as journeys you've taken together.

The robot can be linked up to cars and gadgets in the home... ### ((jaclyn)) taco lovers, get happy!

Not only is today taco tuesday... it's also national taco day!

Tacos are eaten by millions every day in either hard or soft shells--with a variety of fillings.

Check your favorite local restaurant for specials.

The flying burrito is offering 2 tacos for 5 dollars.

### ((jaclyn)) dogs in pennsylvania's lehigh valley now have a restaurant to call their own.

Bane and vader's opened saturday.

It's a drive-through restaurant just for them.

Owners can pick out from various meats, vegetables and fruits for their dogs, as well as add a few items for taste and preference.

### ((jaclyn)) facebook's latest app will focus on users with slower internet speeds.

The social networking site announced monday it's launching "messenger lite."

The app is a slimmed down version of facebook's popular messaging app.

Messenger lite is designed for lower-end android devices and takes up less space on smartphones and tablets.

### ((marissa)) the time is ((chris)) take a look at this skycam shot of ###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArchonOf

Darth Archon The Undying @ElizaArtz @aKalogat I feel like trenders are just people thinking if they don't act like their gender or***they… https://t.co/3dypBZ79C2 5 hours ago

Dezzastorous

Blue Vein Society President @CharriseLane Id bet some would really respect you if you were willing to be educated. Your tweet being tied to ema… https://t.co/KiqOUQY4qo 6 hours ago

rabidweeb

everett 🐝 not 2 b controversial or anything but cis “allies” who police trans people’s identities, make fun of trans people,… https://t.co/fpQXQmRCdu 8 hours ago

Emmasapphyis

Emma Sapphire loves her gf ⚢ 🏳️⚧ RT @waffley57: #UHateTransPeopleIf you accuse a trans person of "faking" or "trenders" 8 hours ago

gender_escapism

cal ! RT @worryfreefrog: daily reminder that 'trenders' don't exist. teenagers are allowed to explore their gender identity, are allowed to switc… 9 hours ago

caydnc_

ᴄᴀᴅᴇ ᴊᴀsɪᴇʟ ✨ @ilovepeanutbean These tweets were specifically about the online community. You’re saying you weren’t forced & that… https://t.co/pYTDIqErjO 11 hours ago

worryfreefrog

moss🌻🍃 daily reminder that 'trenders' don't exist. teenagers are allowed to explore their gender identity, are allowed to… https://t.co/KFrrhTpaxO 11 hours ago

FIREFIIST

earthbound RT @4thcurtis: trenders 21 and over: don't forget to catch us at the KCK on wednesday!!! no door cost but u can always buy merch from us 👅💦… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Trenders 101016 [Video]Top Trenders 101016

top trenders top stories from overnight 101016

Credit: KFTAPublished

Top Trenders 0928 [Video]Top Trenders 0928

top stories from overnight, top trenders,

Credit: KFTAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.