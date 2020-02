Sen. Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary DOUG: NO QUESTION SENATORSANDERS WAS THE FAVORITE HERE.BUT THIS WAS A NARROW VICTORY,SHOWING THIS IS STILL ANYONE’SRACE.LET’S CHECK OUT THE NUMBERS.SANDERS, THE PROJECTED WINNER,BUT HE BEAT MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEGBY JUST 2% POINTS.BUTTIGIEG HAS BEEN SURGING SINCEHIS STRONG FINISH IN IOWA,DESPITE THE VOTING DEBACLETHERE.ALSO APPEARING TO BE ON THERISE, MINNESOTA SENATOR AMYKLOBUCHAR.SHE FINISHED STRONG IN THE HEREIN NEW HAMPSHIRE WELL AHEAD OFSENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN ANDFORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.IN CLAIMING VICTORY, SANDERS PUTTHE FOCUS SQUARELY ON THE MANCURRENTLY HOLDING THE WHITEHOUSE.