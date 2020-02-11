Lawrence Ray Facing Arraignment On Sex Trafficking Charges 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:54s - Published Lawrence Ray Facing Arraignment On Sex Trafficking Charges A New Jersey father accused of running a sex cult that started at his daughter's college dorm room heads to federal court today. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the disturbing details.

Sarah Lawrence father charged with sex trafficking and extortion A father who moved into his daughter's college dorm is facing federal charges of extortion and sex...

CBS News - Published 9 hours ago



Feds: Ex-convict extorted college students for nearly $1M NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-convict known for his role in a scandal involving former New York police...

Seattle Times - Published 17 hours ago







