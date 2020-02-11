Global  

Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump's wall

Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump's wall

Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump's wall

ARIZONA — Trump is blowing up Native American burial sites to build his wall.

The Washington Post reports that construction crews have begun controlled blasting within Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, which is a UNESCO recognized natural reserve.

According to the BBC, the project is being done to prepare for the construction of Trump's border wall system, which will see a 30-foot tall steel barrier run across 43 miles of national park land.

The blasts are occurring on Monument Hill, on ground considered sacred to Native American tribes, which include the burial site for the Tohono O'odham Nation.

"It also includes an area that is believed to contain artifacts dating back 10,000 years." Democratic Congressman Raul D.

Grijalva described the project as 'sacrilegious' and says the Tohono O'odham Nation was not consulted by the government beforehand.

Under the 2005 REAL ID act, the federal government has the right to waive laws that get in the way of national security.

The Trump administration has since used this to waive dozens of laws, in order to construct the wall.

Environmentalists are also concerned about the damage being done to the local underground aquifer, as well as to migrating wildlife in the region.
