Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people Anya Taylor-Joy has said she has always felt comfortable playing “slightly crazy people". The actress, best known for her roles in The Witch, Split and Peaky Blinders, will next be seen in the title role in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, alongside Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart and Johnny Flynn.