Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anya Taylor-Joy > Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people

Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people

Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people

Anya Taylor-Joy has said she has always felt comfortable playing “slightly crazy people".

The actress, best known for her roles in The Witch, Split and Peaky Blinders, will next be seen in the title role in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, alongside Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart and Johnny Flynn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved roles as slightly crazy people

Anya Taylor-Joy has said she has always felt comfortable playing “slightly crazy people.”
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved roles as slightly crazy people https://t.co/q0vdmRMwCb 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.