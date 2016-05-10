Back in the Valley 10-5-16

Global  

Video Credit: WAWV
The campaign trail, 8th congressional district incumbent larry bucshon made his way back to vigo county.

Out of his 19 counties, bucshon says he makes it his priority to make it to all of them.

Bucshon says that he's letting voters know what he's done and what they can expect from him in the future.and the same goes for his advice on the presidential race.

&lt;&lt;larry bucshon, republican incumbent: "these types of elections are about the future.

You know, what i would concentrate on if i was a presidential candidate, or vice presidential candidate, is what your plans are for the future.

You know, right now, wages have been flat until recently, the economy is growing very very slowly, health care costs are up... so what i think, what i tell people when they ask me is listen to the candidates and what they're proposing for the future.">> ((tom))bucshon says his doors are always open to anyone who wishes to ask questions.

