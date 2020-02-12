Officer Testifies in Mothershed Trial

Police officer who was shot by 19-year old isaiah mothershed.

Mothershed is on trial for attempted murder and robbery.

Bria bell has been inside the courtroom following the case.

She has more from the officier's testimony.

Bria: sioux city officer ryan moritz was the last witness to take the stand for prosecution and recounts what he remembers from the early morning of feburary 7th.

"i was mounted on the top of him and had my left knee on kind of the small of his back," says sioux city police officer ryan moritz, who was shot by isaiah mothershed during the early hours of feburary 7th.

That is sioux city officer ryan moritz giving jurors details of what happened right before the moments he says isaiah mothershed shot him in the leg.

"i just tried to keep him down.

I couldn't see anything.

No [i didn't know where the weapon was at that time]," says moritz.

He says neither him nor any other officers there at valley park apartments had weapons drawn when mothershed fired a gun.

Officer moritz says right before mothershed was to be transported to jail, he was stalling and that's when shots were fired.

"he said, hang on a second, hang on a second , hang on a second.'" he was kind of looking down at the ground.

I didn't understand why he was sayinig that.

I said, 'okay we have to go,' and reached down and grabbed his shoulders to help assist him to his feet.

He turned to his left and as i was looking down there was a gun barrel on the backside of his body...when i saw the gun barrel i knew i had to act quickly or that i was going to get shot."

Bria: i'll be covering trial tomorrow as the defense will present its case in the morning.

Reporting live outside of woodbury county courthouse, bria bell kcau 9 news.

