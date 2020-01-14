Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > VP debate preview

VP debate preview

Video Credit: WFXR - Published < > Embed
VP debate previewVP debate preview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

VP debate preview

- about why a vice presidental debate is so important.

0:16-0:210:59-1:06on tuesday night - you'll get a chance to get to know the vice presidental candidates."it's a first impression moment"dr. carter turner and dr. scott dunn are political analysts at radford.

University.both agree that the vice president has to be ready to lead the country.

0:16-0:21"we've had vps that've had to sp in so i think it's very very important to ma candidate is credible, has the experiences and able to step in and lead" "pence and kaine could be potential presidential candidates down the road so they'regoing to want to look good for voters"dr. dunn believes we wont see the fireworks we witnessed between trump and clinton last week.

But says it wont be a debate without character attacks."i think kaine will be going after trump and pence going after clinton.

Um, you might even see some of the character issues, some of the issues with each of their foundations."but could either pence or kaine make or break the presidency for either clinton or trump?well, both analysts say there are ways the vp candidates could hurt the chances of their running mates.

:59-1:06"the most important choice a president can make is who they choose as vice president.who would be there if they have to step in and be president.

So, we get to see... it tellsus something about the judgment of trump and clinton and who they picked"if you're planning on watching - dr. dunn and dr. turner say to pay close attention tohow the candidates answer or don't answer the questions."i like to watch to see if they say anything substantive about issues, uh, quite oftenthey don't.

So i watch for that and when they do, it's obviously a good thing.

And of coursewhen they do, i'm looking to see if what they said makes sense"because, remember..

Your vp pick could end up in the oval office.in radford, lauren taylor, wfxr news.

The debate starts at 9 o'clock tomorrow night - you can watch it live - rht here on wfxr... and stick around after the debate for wfxr news first at ten - for debate analysis - and a live report from longwood.we are your local election headquarters.

Around the commonwealth - a 13-year-old girl is accused of trying to get a "clown" - t murder one of her school teachers.

Investigators say the hampton teen used social media to make contact with the person.police say they received a tip about the plot - which led them to the



Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing news: Tyson Fury’s father John Fury exchanges with David Haye and criticises former trainer Ben Davison during entertaining Deontay Wilder debate show

Tyson Fury’s father John Fury emerged as the unexpected star in BT Sport’s latest edition of...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marvel2212

Manchester22 RT @LongLiveBoxng: BOXING DEBATE 🚨: The “EnVivo!” Podcast crew debate should how marketable a fighter is, and promotional politics impact w… 24 minutes ago

tpc1981

Thomas Clarke RT @GolfMonthly: 🚨New Podcast: This week we have some superb insight from Rory McIlroy + @tpc1981, @eheathgolf and @NBonfieldGolf round up… 26 minutes ago

GolfMonthly

Golf Monthly Podcast: McIlroy exclusive, Genesis Open preview and distance debate https://t.co/W8wk6qfgyG https://t.co/TdH0I6ZYBr 1 hour ago

LongLiveBoxng

LongLiveBoxing.com BOXING DEBATE 🚨: The “EnVivo!” Podcast crew debate should how marketable a fighter is, and promotional politics imp… https://t.co/1O7mEQj69I 1 hour ago

DrDharmSharma1

Dr Dharm Sharma RT @AshaKumariINC: I, Me, Myself! A preview of our Finance Minister’s attitude with respect to the harrowing times the rest of the nation… 3 hours ago

lorirech50

Lori Rech RT @BRInstitute: Last week, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges, but the d… 7 hours ago

NolanWritinFS

Nolan Writin' Second base position preview: The Texas Rangers look primed to see second base be a topic of debate during the 2020… https://t.co/csHlMYKISZ 13 hours ago

saya_debate

constantly sleepy kappa RT @notcolloquial: An Illustrated Guide to Gender: As Told By Science. 🔬 Google preview is blurry- I recommend downloading the PDF. https:… 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Preview of vice presidential debate [Video]Preview of vice presidential debate

Credit: KY3 - KYTVPublished

Democrats Return To Presidential Primary Debate Stage Tuesday Night [Video]Democrats Return To Presidential Primary Debate Stage Tuesday Night

CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink has a preview as the Democratic presidential candidate field narrows.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.