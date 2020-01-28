Global  

Sandusky son speaks out against child sex abuse

Sandusky son speaks out against child sex abuseSandusky son speaks out against child sex abuse
Sandusky son speaks out against child sex abuse

Of children continues to be a growing problem across the country.

Local groups are urging vicitims and families to report past abuses.nbc six's josh marcisz joins us from studio control with more.josh?

((mariscz)one in ten local families are likley to be impacted by this kind of abuse.

It is especially difficult for children to speak about.

(josh marcisz)it's a taboo topic that is prevalent but not often talked about.child sex abuse affects one out of every four girls..

And one of every six boys.(matthew sandusky)"it's a large issue, but i think honestly that over time we can end this if we are truly committed to it but it takes all of us to rise up and do that."(josh marcisz)matthew sandusky is the adopted son of jerry sandusky..

The former penn state university football coach convicted of abusing matthew and other boys when they were children.reluctant to speak about his past at first..

He has now embraced the role of advocate... speaking as a guest of the gingerbread house..

Shreveport's child advocacy center.

(matthew sandusky)"we all as society have a responsibility, we have to take blame for allowing this to happen, children have been being sexually abused since the 18th centrury, we want to say that it's getting better, but it's not."(josh marcisz) the gingerbread house takes in 750 new cases in a year..

That's 65 each month... the youngest victim two year old.

(jessica miller)"i think that it's important for our community to hear from a male survivor and to really understand the dynamics of abuse for a young victim."

(josh marcisz)jessica miller with the gingerbread house says 90-percent of crimes are committed by someone a child knows..

Who has befriended and gained trust with a family.

She says everyone needs to challenge themselves to have the tough conversations with their children.

(jessica miller)"..to be able to open that dialogue and have the community aware that, a, yes it doing something about it, and c, we need you to be a part of that solution by coming forth and reporting abuse."

((mariscz)..the gingerbread house says the sexual abuse numbers are likely under- reported in the area.dan and jacque, back to you.

((dan)) thank you, josh.

((dan))a bowie county judge reduces bond for




