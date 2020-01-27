Discount Flights 10-5

Is having its big semi-annual ticket sale right now.

Fox 24's chris frye has the details.

((chris)) good evening.

Wanna get away?

Southwest airlines launched its sale fare on tuesday with round-trip tickets costing less than 100-dollars for many of the airline's shortest routes.

One-way flights begin at 49-dollars and increase to 79, 99 or 129-dollars -- depending on distance.

The holidays are blacked out.

Eligible travel periods run november 30th thru december 20th and january fourth through february 15th.

Act quickly thought because the sale ends tomorrow at midnight.

Watch the fox 24 news at 7 for your first look on ways you can save money, along with what's trending on social media.

I'm chris frye.

((jo