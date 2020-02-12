Global  

Ep 50 | Racism!

Over eight years of the Obama Administration America saw political rhetoric invoke the term racism or racist aimed at conservatives so often that the idea appears now embedded completely in our culture.

So much so, that ALL white Americans are considered racists without evidence otherwise and our institutions are blamed for a systemic racism that goes so deep, the left appears to believe that America as it exists today cannot possibly remain intact.

Do we really need to destroy our nation’s institutions to eliminate these accusations?

Apparently, a lot of folks think so, just ask Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend!
