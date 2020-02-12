Frank Jackson adjusts to life at Duke

Clippers... dana as one of the highest rated players in utah high school basketball history..

Frank jackson is used to attention... but as the former lone peak star begins his college career at duke...jackson has to adjust to a whole new level..

00-06 yeah, it was a big adjustment.

We got here earlier in the summer, but i've adjusted well.

I'm comfortable with the area.

I'm comfortable with my teammates and the coaching staff as well.

Another challenge for jackson is to find his role on a team full of stars.

At lone peak, jackson dominated.

But now he's just a freshman on maybe the most talented team in the country.

The flow and the pace of the game has definitely picked up.

In high school, it was still hard, but it was definitely more laid back.

It's definitely more intense now.

We trust the process, so we're not jealous of one another.

We're going to be fine because we're all humble guys and we all just want to win.

At 6-foot-3, jackson has the ability to play both guard positions at duke.

Coach k in the past has had versatile guys who have played multiple positions.

So, i'm capable of doing that and whatever i need to do to help the team, and there to do.

Jackson seems to be embracing college life, and is slowly getting used to his new roommate javin delaurier.

He's crazy and he's dirty too.

He smells bad.

I wouldn't change my roommate, like i love him.

We've become really close, so it's been