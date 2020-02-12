Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Frank Jackson adjusts to life at Duke

Frank Jackson adjusts to life at Duke

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published < > Embed
Frank Jackson adjusts to life at DukeJackson begins collegiate career at Duke
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Frank Jackson adjusts to life at Duke

Clippers... dana as one of the highest rated players in utah high school basketball history..

Frank jackson is used to attention... but as the former lone peak star begins his college career at duke...jackson has to adjust to a whole new level..

00-06 yeah, it was a big adjustment.

We got here earlier in the summer, but i've adjusted well.

I'm comfortable with the area.

I'm comfortable with my teammates and the coaching staff as well.

Another challenge for jackson is to find his role on a team full of stars.

At lone peak, jackson dominated.

But now he's just a freshman on maybe the most talented team in the country.

The flow and the pace of the game has definitely picked up.

In high school, it was still hard, but it was definitely more laid back.

It's definitely more intense now.

We trust the process, so we're not jealous of one another.

We're going to be fine because we're all humble guys and we all just want to win.

At 6-foot-3, jackson has the ability to play both guard positions at duke.

Coach k in the past has had versatile guys who have played multiple positions.

So, i'm capable of doing that and whatever i need to do to help the team, and there to do.

Jackson seems to be embracing college life, and is slowly getting used to his new roommate javin delaurier.

He's crazy and he's dirty too.

He smells bad.

I wouldn't change my roommate, like i love him.

We've become really close, so it's been




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.