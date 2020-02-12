Global  

DOJ: Government contractor stole secret intelligence

DOJ: Government contractor stole secret intelligence

DOJ: Government contractor stole secret intelligence

A government contractor was arrested in August for allegedly stealing top secret intelligence, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
DOJ: Government contractor stole secret intelligence

Happening around america... jennifer a contractor for the national security agency is under arrest, accused of stealing government secrets.

The justice department revealed the charges today, more than a month after the arrest of "harold martin the third."

Prosecutors say... the 51-year-old admitted to stealing highly classified computer codes and other documents he knew were top secret.

Martin's attorney says... there's no evidence he had any intention of




