Viral Video A Sobering Reminder Of Mid-South Heroin Epidemic

Houses like the ones shut down today ... contribute to the growing heroin epidemic across the city.

A memphis man shared a facebook live video monday ... of a husband and wife passed out on a sidewalk in memphis.

According to reports ... the video shows the pair ... after they snorted heroin in the restroom of a nearby walgreens.

The video shows people around them ... laughing and taking pictures.

The husband and wife ... were later revived by the memphis fire department.

And ... the woman ... who had a warrant out for her arrest ... was taken into custody.

Katina: district attorney amy wierich ... tells cw 30 ... shelby county is approaching 70 heroin related deaths so far this year.

Amy wierich/shelby co.

District attorney: it is a very potent and deadly batch of heroin and that's why so many people are dying from it.

So we gotta do everything we can to catch the dealers and the suppliers and remove them from society, but we also have to do everything we can to raise that awareness for parents and adults out there that heroin is back and it's deadly."

Katina: wierch says ... the heroin on the streets right now ... is very cheap and easy to get.

And ... she says ... it is very potent ... deadly.

Katina: the video you saw of the people using heroin in memphis ... and the heroin epidemic nationwide ... has a lot of people taking to twitter to express their feelings on the subject.

Brandon: we found a few tweets to show you.

Alivia hall tweets ... this video makes me sick.

The heroin epidemic is the furthest thing from a laughing matter.

Hashtag heroin epidemic.

Darold says ... i'm reading about the heroin epidemic and it's so frustrating because if it were handled like marijuana or crack was, they'd all be in jail.

And at p-i-o for p-a tweets ... to stop heroin we need to: one ... stop "pill mills" two ... educate in schools three ... rehabilitate and four ... make washington act.

