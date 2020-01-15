Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sanders in Wisconsin

Sanders in Wisconsin

Video Credit: WLAX - Published < > Embed
Sanders in Wisconsin

Sanders in Wisconsin

Senator Bernie Sanders is back in Wisconsin for the first time since he won our state's presidential primary in April.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sanders in Wisconsin

Senator bernie sanders is back in wisconsin for the first time since he won our state's presidential primary in april.sanders held a rally in madison today on behalf of democratic nominee hillary clinton.democratic senate candidate russ feingold was also there.sanders encouraged early voting in wisconsin in both the presidential and senate races.

Russ and i have worked together for years and i can not wait believe me to see him back at my side in the us senate after his rally in madison, sanders made



Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Enjoys A Surge In Polling Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

NPR's David Greene talks to Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, a surrogate for the Bernie...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Flother2

Flother @anneapplebaum @jasonintrator Looking at statewide polling, Sanders is second only to Biden in most Wisconsin and P… https://t.co/KhpaEJkT8G 41 minutes ago

TKoutsantonisMP

Tom Koutsantonis MP @Kyri_1 @MartinPakulaMP I say Klobuchar & Sanders both flip Wisconsin, Michigan & Pensilvania, then it’s a ball gam… https://t.co/nTAUjkRAXH 51 minutes ago

LukeWhito

You'd Bezobrazie RT @shaunjlawson: But the REAL key states in this election? Where the whole thing stands and falls? Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. I cannot… 1 hour ago

econhedge

econhedge @stewhampton @QuantumTaranti2 furthermore in the head to head polling in swing states Trump trails Sanders in Penns… https://t.co/9JikTTyNDp 1 hour ago

jamescoxy11

James Also Bernie sanders is popular in the safe democratic states such as California, NY and Washington. But in the swin… https://t.co/mrrqyoUVcg 1 hour ago

shaunjlawson

Shaun Lawson But the REAL key states in this election? Where the whole thing stands and falls? Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. I c… https://t.co/nemQjkM5Zm 2 hours ago

see_em_play_

john lequeeré i think it’ll be klobuchar who holds on for dear sweet life, leaving it to be buttigieg-sanders, and i reckon it’ll… https://t.co/Up4A3ZWVzq 2 hours ago

AlastairMacIver

Alastair MacIver @SpinningHugo @JonathanMellor1 In latest polls Sanders beats Trump nationally, Michigan, Wisconsin:… https://t.co/8ykZRwpI2J 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren [Video]Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

U.S. president Donald Trump weighed in to the row between Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday (January 14).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.