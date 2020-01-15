Sanders in Wisconsin

Senator bernie sanders is back in wisconsin for the first time since he won our state's presidential primary in april.sanders held a rally in madison today on behalf of democratic nominee hillary clinton.democratic senate candidate russ feingold was also there.sanders encouraged early voting in wisconsin in both the presidential and senate races.

Russ and i have worked together for years and i can not wait believe me to see him back at my side in the us senate after his rally in madison, sanders made