107 Apple Varieties at Champlain Orchards

It's the perfect time to go apple picking!

Mikelocal 44s alaina pinto is live in shoreham now.

Alainagood morning mike and brit we are live at champlain orchards in shoreham vermont to check out what the apples are looking like this year (and apple cider donuts, and pies, and cider, and everything in between) so tell me about the orchard!

Representative- we are a family owned & ecologically managed orchard overlooking lake champlain in shoreham, vermont.

As one of the oldest continuously operating orchards in vermont, we take pride in growing over 100 varieties of apples, as well as peaches, pears, plums, cherries, nectarines, and berries.

We are careful stewards of our land and grow our fruit following strict eco apple requirements while striving to minimize our carbon footprint and sustainably contribute to our community.

Alaina- whats great about the cider?

Representative- our orchard- made cider is crafted from fruit grown with a conscience, in beautiful and pristine vermont.

Our cidery is located at champlain orchards, a family owned and ecologically- managed orchard overlooking lake champlain.

Every single apple in our vermont hard cider is pressed, fermented, and crafted at our orchard.

This makes for a quality, local product that is fresh, crisp and deliciously drinkable.

Alain- and what's happening this saturday?

Representative- the annual harvest fest!

From 12:30 to 9:30 we are inviting one and all to celebrate in the apples.

