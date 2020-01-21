Father who lost daughter to drunk driver asks students

Barbara are standing against drunk driving.

A campaign organized by 'vow 4 mal'..

A non profit created to raise awareness against driving under the influence..

Is holding an event tonight..

Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen joins us m state street... vicky, this is aimed at ucsb students..

Because that's where mallory dies was a student..

Tonight... people in thr bars..

Clubs and night scene on state street will be wearing t-shirts and wristbands.... on it will say "gauchos don't le gauchos drive drunk."

They're tryin to raise awareness for all the students in the area.

Drinking and driving hurts... just ask matt dies.

"i walk by a picture and i'll put my finger on her nose and say i love you."

A drunk driver killed matt's daughter mallory nearly 3 years ago.

"mallory was just a very specia person that lit up any room that she was in and that's why so many people are still with us at vow4mal."

Since then, matt an mallory's friends..

Like matt moore..

Have been busy.

"everyday when we see jus supporting wearing the shirts and wearing the yellow wristbands and just by wearing the color yellow, it's an amazing feeling to see the community support this girl even years after she's been gone."

They're kicking off new campaign... "gauchos don't let gauchos driv drunk."

"it only made sense for us to join this movement to try and build this idea for kids to just figure out what they want to do for the night, put a plan together and then execute it so you do not drive and drive."

With help from people in the bar and service industry in downtown santa barbara... mallory lives on..

Reminding everyone to make the smart..

And right decision.

"we can make a the world little bit better and keep tragedies from happening and get people home safe for the night.

That's what we're about."

Vow4mall partnered with lucky cab to give free taxi rides to college students on big holidays..

Making it even easier for people to not drink and drive.

Live on state street, vicky nguyen, newschannel 3.

