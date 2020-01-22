Global  

Pens visit the White House

Pens visit the White HousePens visit the White House
Pens visit the White House

The ice, the penguins were in washington dc today, visiting the white house in honor of their stanley cup finals win from last season.

President barack obama began the event by saying, today we are here to honor an extraordinary achievement, phil kessel is a stanley cup champion."

Which drew laughs from the pens.

Pittsburgh drops the puck on the new season next thursday against the capitals.

