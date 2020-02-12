Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports

Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports

Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports

A Cook County grand jury indicted the former 'Empire' star on six charges of disorderly conduct.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime ReportsWatch VideoActor Jussie Smollett is again facing charges for allegedly falsely reporting that he was...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime [Video]Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett was charged for a six-count felony indictment accusing him of stagina phony hate crime The charges came after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors. Smollet’s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax [Video]Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.