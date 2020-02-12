Animal Care Sanctuary Takes In Rescued Dogs From South Carol

Open good evening, i'm jeff stone.

Thanks for joining us tonight at six.

Amy simpson has the night off.

States along the east coast are preparing for hurricane matthew's hit the storm already caused flooding and high wind damage in florida early this morning and is expected to reach the carolinas by tomorrow.

Residents are clearing their homes and even the animal shelters to prepare for potentially devastating damage.

One local shelter has already taken in a few animals from the carolinas.

18 news reporter shelby clark has that story for us tonight.

Making landfall in florida, hurricane matthew is expected to continue it's destructive path up into the carolinas.

Residents are fleeing their homes and animal shelters are also being evacuated in order to stay out of the storm's way.

Teamed up with the humane society of the united states, the animal care sanctuary in east smithfield pennsylvania was called to help rachel rossiter: "it was a very emotional experience.

It was a long trip, and once we got there we waited to see the tractor trailer come in with 66 dogs on it that were displaced from hurricane matthew.

They were evacuated from north charleston."

11 out of the 66 dogs arrived at the animal care sanctuary early this morning and after almost 24 hours of travel time, they seem to be settling in pretty nicely.

Rachel rossiter: "we haven't had a chance to temperament test them yet, but they all seem to enjoy each others company, all tails wagging.

They are very nice.

They have been very good with their vet care, and handling.

They are just very happy to be off the tractor trailer truck."

Shelby clark: "this morning is all about making sure these little ones are healthy and ready for adoption."

Deb urban: "in general, they are all looking pretty healthy.

Some of them do have heartworm disease, which is a parasite that's carried by mosquitoes that resides in the heart hence the name heartworm.

This girl also had some intestinal parasites, so she is a little on the skinny side.

The rest of them all have been pretty much a proper weight and look really good."

For more information on how you can volunteer or adopt one of the dogs, just head on over to our web site my twin tiers dot com shortly after the show.

Reporting