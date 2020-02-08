Preparations Underway For The Steamtown Marathon

((mark)) runners from 40 states and five countries are beginning to arrive in lackawanna county for this weekend's steamtown marathon.

But this year's race is already embroiled in controversy.

Organizers say a last minute political rally is causing them concern.

Eyewitness news reporter eric deabill is live at scranton high school with the details.

Eric?

((deabill)) mark.... while the marathon itself is sunday morning -- tomorrow is the race expo.

It's where runners pick-up their packets and shop at vendors.

At the last minute -- the school district also okay'ed a rally here with bernie sanders tomorrow -- which could potentially cause a parking problem.

((deabill))organizers of the steamtown marathon put out benches and gates on courthouse square friday as they begin preparing for sunday's big race.all of the concern is focused on scranton high school though -- where directors fear a political rally with vermont senator bernie sanders saturday will disrupt their race expo.(jim cummings, assistant race director, steamtown marathon) "we're having a hard time understanding why someone would consider booking bernie sanders at the school while two other major events are already going on that were booked in advance...(10)" besides the race expo.... there is another charity race... and a scranton prep football game already scheduled at the high school.

Race organizers worry about parking.rosemary boland with the scranton federation of teacher's is helping to organize the political rally.

She thinks the concerns aren't a big deal.(rosemary boland, scranton federation of teachers)"i guess i give people who run marathons a lot more credit than that.

I figured they can run 26-point- whatever miles, i think they can walk a block or two if they have to....(8)"steamtown race directors say their main concern is about the impression that "out-of- towners" will get of scranton.

They feel if there is no parking -- runners will feel hassled -- and consider going elsewhere next year.(jim cummings, assistant race director, steamtown marathon) "they may never come back and there are vendors who are expecting to sell their wares at the expo.

If they have a poor turnout, they may not come back next year.

It really has a ripple effect...(10)" ((deabill)) in order to help alleviate any parking issues tomorrow -- organizers of the sanders rally say they've hired ten shuttle buses.

People who want to park at the marketplace at steamtown can take one of the buses -- and avoid the possible parking crunch.

Live in scranton -- eric deabill -- eyewitness news.

((mark)) thanks eric.

The sanders rally is scheduled to begin at 10:30am at scranton high school.

Doors open at 9:30am and admission is free.

The race expo runs from 11:00 am until 5:30 pm.

Steamtown directors are encouraging runners to possibly come later in the day -- if possible -- to avoid the rally itself.