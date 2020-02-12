Hurricane Matthew's Potential Impact on the Election

Hurricane matthew has caused millions to flee as he travels parallel to the florida coast.

Around 2 million people have been warned to evacuate from florida, georgia, and south carolina.

Matthew could leave millions of people displaced for weeks and that could impact the election.

In the counties that have the hurricane warning there are around 5 million registered voters.

Now keep in mind florida is a swing state.

In the areas impacted by the storm there are about 880- thousand more democrats than republicans.

The last major storm to impact an election was sandy in 2012.

In new york sandy caused damage to 1,200 polling sites and 61 of them were moved.

That caused low voter turnout.

Hurricane matthew is still a dangerous storm.

Right now nearly 1 million people are without power.

The storm should shift away from the coast saturday night.

