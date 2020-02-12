Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Insurance companies say they won't cover dozens of medicine

Insurance companies say they won't cover dozens of medicine

Video Credit: KSPR - Published < > Embed
Insurance companies say they won't cover dozens of medicineKSPR's Stephanie Garland reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Insurance companies say they won't cover dozens of medicine

Medicine is skyrocketing for no apparent reason..

Chances are you're not alone.

Stephanie garland is live inside a springfield pharmacy.

Stephanie, what's going on?

Jerry, there are dozens of medicines here...some can save your life.... even switching medicines can sometime throw off how your body works... that's why pharmacists and many patients here take so seriously when insurance won't cover the medicine you need.

Nats ding this pharmacy is a happening place nats bell customers like robert coady keep coming here to get their medicine because.

"it's life or death health issues for me.

If i don't have my medications."

Coady is reading a long list of the medicine he needs..

Naming medicine he's concerned he soon won't be able to afford his meds.

"i saw on the news a couple of the ones that they're going to make more expensive and a couple of those were medicines i take."

It's a feeling he's not used to.

He says he bought the same medicine at a much cheaper price ... in mexico.

"it's crazy.

I used to buy for my heart burn pills here and over the counter they are $5 for 30 and there it's $6 for 100 of the same medication."

He's not the only one who is worried.

A viewer who doesn't want us to use his name sent us a copy of this letter..

Showing his insurance will no longer cover his nasal spray because "pharmacy costs are rising".

"i think it's a way of passing the buck.

Some of it is legitimate.

Some of it is not.

When you see a 1000% increase on a drug that used to cost pennies.

Now cost hundreds of dollars."

Coady says he feels like someone is gambling with his life.

"for my diabetes, without my medicine i go into diabetes shock, if i don't have my heart medicine and blood thinners i go into a stroke."

Finally he gets to ask his pharmacist..

"my eliquis and stuff like that.

Is that going to change what medicaid covers?"

"a generic has to exist before it can go to generic and it does not exist for eliquis.

There's going to be no change."

It's the best news he could hope for.

"it's part of what the pharmacy does every day.

We partner with the patients and the doctor and it's just routine."

And the relief in coady's voice is obvious.

"thanks jeremy."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kernow27

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kernow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @lidlkim I blame the insurance companies for that. They hate to cover you for things a pet might get. 4 hours ago

arnie03

Conan Gorbey @Grant_AAA If we had a transport agency that cared they would go after those causing bridge strikes for not just th… https://t.co/d90rOFs1uP 5 hours ago

PokerCookieM

Poker’s Cookie Monster @_WonderRoy @JanissaryJones @CoastalElite28 @RalstonReports I’m not asking that. I’m suggesting that we insist that… https://t.co/VlQhO2ZbTT 6 hours ago

CMDR_Explode

Bernie2020_SolidarityExplosion🌹💥 @right_populist @RDaneelOlivaw10 @People4Bernie But the difference between the 50s and now is that insurance compan… https://t.co/rqvG1DsCeQ 7 hours ago

jjwest92

Jo @RealJamesWoods @kim_texan So if there is a 21.5 billion surplus .. why in the***do they need any federal aid at… https://t.co/0DYytekPeb 8 hours ago

BryantTranMD

Bryant Tran, MD 2/ The article also suggests that surgeons intentionally pick out-of-network surgical assistants in order to maximi… https://t.co/RyRbDiYOMa 11 hours ago

GetHealthcare1

Todd McGee @adesantisb @canusmellmenow How do #insurance companies move away from high risk patients? ACA forbids medical unde… https://t.co/rIYnOx42DG 16 hours ago

TamDZS

Tammy @kayleeB100 @chris22933420 @TheDrewDeux @KSD371 @parscale This is a nonsense argument. What insurance do you have?… https://t.co/arQAYTsmia 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.