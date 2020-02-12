Insurance companies say they won't cover dozens of medicine

Medicine is skyrocketing for no apparent reason..

Jerry, there are dozens of medicines here...some can save your life.... even switching medicines can sometime throw off how your body works... that's why pharmacists and many patients here take so seriously when insurance won't cover the medicine you need.

this pharmacy is a happening place customers like robert coady keep coming here to get their medicine because.

"it's life or death health issues for me.

If i don't have my medications."

Coady is reading a long list of the medicine he needs..

Naming medicine he's concerned he soon won't be able to afford his meds.

"i saw on the news a couple of the ones that they're going to make more expensive and a couple of those were medicines i take."

It's a feeling he's not used to.

He says he bought the same medicine at a much cheaper price ... in mexico.

"it's crazy.

I used to buy for my heart burn pills here and over the counter they are $5 for 30 and there it's $6 for 100 of the same medication."

He's not the only one who is worried.

A viewer who doesn't want us to use his name sent us a copy of this letter..

Showing his insurance will no longer cover his nasal spray because "pharmacy costs are rising".

"i think it's a way of passing the buck.

Some of it is legitimate.

Some of it is not.

When you see a 1000% increase on a drug that used to cost pennies.

Now cost hundreds of dollars."

Coady says he feels like someone is gambling with his life.

"for my diabetes, without my medicine i go into diabetes shock, if i don't have my heart medicine and blood thinners i go into a stroke."

Finally he gets to ask his pharmacist..

"my eliquis and stuff like that.

Is that going to change what medicaid covers?"

"a generic has to exist before it can go to generic and it does not exist for eliquis.

There's going to be no change."

It's the best news he could hope for.

"it's part of what the pharmacy does every day.

We partner with the patients and the doctor and it's just routine."

And the relief in coady's voice is obvious.

"thanks jeremy."