School district suspends health insurance of striking teache

School district suspends health insurance of striking teacheSchool district suspends health insurance of striking teachers
School district suspends health insurance of striking teache

Continues.

A new development in the warren county teachers strike.

Strike.the warren county school district has suspended the health insurance benefits for all of it's striking teachers.the union confirmed that today and said it is legal, but clearly punative in nature.the p-s-e-a also confirmed that the move could end up costing taxpayers more money in the end, because the district is responsible for out of pocket cobra costs.more than 300 union teachers went on strike this week, to protest being without a contract since july 2014.the school district failed to return our calls today to explain why they took this action.wages and health benefits are two issues on the




