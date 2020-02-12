Global  

Hurricane Matthew cancels flights from Roanoke

Hurricane Matthew cancels flights from Roanoke

Hurricane Matthew cancels flights from Roanoke

Allegiant Air cancelled their round-trip flight between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Florida as soon as they realized their planes would be in the storm's path.
Hurricane Matthew cancels flights from Roanoke

Guys and tell it it is get a be a soggy night that is for sure and were back with more the forecast little later luckily, they had plenty of notice so people didn't come to the airport expecting to board.

"allegiant say that and wednesday night, they cancelled the round-trip roanoke to orland flight.

They gave people plenty of notice.

They're staffing the ticket counter if people can't get through email or the customer call line."

Airport officials say they're keeping a close eye on matthew to see if it disrupts charlotte air service, which could cause more troubles here.




