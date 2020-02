Northeast Philadelphia Martial Arts Studio Bringing Karate To Those With Special Needs 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:20s - Published Ukee Washington has this week's Brotherly Love. Ukee Washington has this week's Brotherly Love. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Northeast Philadelphia Martial Arts Studio Bringing Karate To Those With Special Needs ♪♪WELCOME BACK EVERYONEOWNERS OF THE PHILADELPHIAMARSHALL ARTS STUDIO AREBRINGING CONTRACT THE TOY KIDSAND ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS.WHAT IS MORE IT IS ALLFREE, GET A KICK OUT OF THISSTORY OF BROTHERLY LOVE.HERE'S, UKEE WASHING ON.WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL ITGOES TO THE.THIS KARATE MATT ATAMERICAN KICK NORTHEAST ISFULL OF STUDENTS, RED TOY SHOWOFF THEIR TRAINING.GUIDED BY SENSEA MARK.READY, ONE.TWO.OWNER MARK GALLAGHER ANDHIS WIFE FELICIA FOUNDED THEAMERICA CARS FOUNDATION INJANUARY 2020 THEY STARTED THISWEEKLY CLASS ON THURSDAY FORPEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS.AGES GRADE SCHOOL TO GROWN UP.GET THE OPPORTUNITY ALL THETIME TO HAVE THEIR OWNENVIRONMENT AND IT IS JUSTSUCH A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE,WITH GREAT ENERGY AND IT ISJUST FOR THEM.REPORTER: EVERYTHING ABOUTTHIS 45 MINUTE CLASS IS FREE,EVEN A UNIFORMS, THE STAFF,VOLUNTEERS THEIR TIME.SOMETHING LIKE THIS IS AGOD SEND TO US, AND WE LOVECOMING HERE.REPORTER: CLASS PERFECT FORCHILDREN LIKE EIGHT YEAR-OLDLANA VITAL INCLUDING HERFATHER, LARRY.FOR THE FOUR YEARS WE HAVEBEEN COMING HERE, SHE HAS BEENWITH ME, WATCHING.REPORTER: NOW SHE CAN BE AKARATE STUDENT AS WELL HERNINE YEAR-OLD BROTHER NOAHHELPS TEACH.I FEEL MORE EXCITING WHENWE GET AUTISTIC KIDS COMING INAND THEIR BROTHER OR SISTERCOMES IN.I FEEL IT IS MORE FUN.SENSEI, NUMBER THREE.REPORTER: ASSISTANTINSTRUCTOR STEPHEN MCLAUGHLINSAYS HE IS THRILLED WITH THEPROGRESS THAT THE STUDENTSHAVE MADE IN ONLY A MONTH.SEEING THESE GUYS GO FROMJUST DOING THEIR OWN THING TOBEING ABLE TO FOCUS, HIGHERTIME FRAME IS AWESOME.REPORTER: ALL INSTRUCTORSASK IS THEY COMMIT TOATTENDING EVERY WEEK, WAITLIST IS FORMING AND MARK HOPESTO RAISE FUND SO MORE PEOPLECAN A TEND.IS THERE IS A LOT OF HAPPYKIDS THIS WEEK.THREE.LOOK AT THAT.THAT WAS AWESOME.I DON'T KNOW HOIST HAVINGMORE FUN THEM OR US.IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO GET INTOUCH WITH MARK ABOUT THECLASS, WE HAVE CONTACT





