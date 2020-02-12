Global  

High School Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian soars past Snider

Tonight... final stop tonight comes at blackhawk... 2a number two blackhawk hosting snider... both teams trading tough buckets to start... marcus davidson... pump fake in to the tough jumper for two of his team high 23...other end... dillon duff... fader from 15... he had a game high 30... panthers take a two point lead...but this one all blackhawk tonight... caleb furst... curve's the word... spin's the verb... he had 16... then... zane burke steps in to the three ball.... he added 21 on the night...blackhawk cruises to the 76-58




